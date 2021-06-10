Endangered Missing Alert issued for Tipp City woman with Alzheimer’s

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a missing Tipp City woman.
Donna Alcorn, 75, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when she drove away from her residence on Todd Court. Alcorn has Alzheimer’s, and both law enforcement and family are concerned for her safety.
Alcorn is five feet, six inches tall, weighs 165 points, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle involved is a white 2005 Ford Escape with Ohio plate number DGL8326.
Anyone who sees Alcorn or the vehicle is asked to call 911, or to call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office or hear the alert information.