Endangered Missing Adult alert issued for Xenia man with Alzheimer’s disease

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Larry Trupp after he was last seen driving away from his Xenia residence on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
By Kristen Spicker

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 86-year-old Xenia man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen driving away from his home this morning.

Larry Trupp drove away from his residence on Turner Place around 8:30 a.m. in a silver 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with an Ohio license plate of CFJ6890.

Trupp is 6 feet tall, about 210 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

Police are concerned for Trupp’s safety and ask anyone to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if they see him or the Chevrolet.

