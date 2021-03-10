Endangered Missing Adult alert issued for Xenia man with Alzheimer’s disease

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 86-year-old Xenia man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen driving away from his home this morning.
Larry Trupp drove away from his residence on Turner Place around 8:30 a.m. in a silver 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with an Ohio license plate of CFJ6890.
Trupp is 6 feet tall, about 210 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.
Police are concerned for Trupp’s safety and ask anyone to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if they see him or the Chevrolet.