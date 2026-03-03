EMA: 5 dead, 1 hospitalized after house fire near Warren County border

One woman and four children are dead, another child is possibly missing and a man is in the hospital after a house fire in Clarksville Tuesday morning, Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel said.

Breckel told WCPO firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 100 block of Main Street in Clarksville at around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. When they entered the house just five minutes later, crews found one man on the ground floor. That man was taken to Clinton Regional Hospital.