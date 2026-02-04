Election 2026: Warren County issues and candidates filed for May 5 Primary Election

Warren County primary voters will decide on a handful of local levies and candidates in the May 5 primary election.
Candidates and issues had until Wednesday to file with the Warren County Board of Elections. The board must certify by Feb. 17 that all filing requirements were met.
Here are the candidates and issues that filed by the Wednesday deadline.
TAX ISSUES
Franklin City Schools: Annual income tax of 1% for 10 years on the school district income of individuals for current expenses.
Franklin Twp.: 1-mill continuing levy for construction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads, bridges, sidewalks, walkways, trails, bicycle pathways, or for acquiring ownership for land necessary for improvements. It would cost $35 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.
Village of Harveysburg: 3-mill, 5-year levy for street, road and bridge repair. It would cost $105 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.
Massie Twp.: 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for Fire Department equipment and expenses. It would cost $17.15 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.
Salem Twp.: 3.9-mill, 5-year additional levy for Fire Department equipment and expenses. It would cost $137 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.
Wayne Twp.: 2.45-mill, 5-year renewal levy for Fire Department equipment and expenses. It would cost $45 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.
COUNTY COMMISSION
Democrat
Ian Logan, Mason
Libertarian
Katherine Bowles, Lebanon
Republican
Tom Grossmann, Mason - Incumbent
Mark Messer, Lebanon
COUNTY AUDITOR
Republican
Matt Nolan, Lebanon - Incumbent
JUDGE of the COURT of COMMON PLEAS (GENERAL DIVISION)
Republican
Carrie Ann Heisele, Springboro
Gary A. Loxley, On File - Incumbent
JUDGE of the COURT of COMMON PLEAS (PROBATE & JUVENILE DIVISION)
Republican
Joseph W. Kirby, On File - Incumbent
