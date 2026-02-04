Election 2026: Warren County issues and candidates filed for May 5 Primary Election

Here are the candidates and issues that filed by the Wednesday deadline.

TAX ISSUES

Franklin City Schools: Annual income tax of 1% for 10 years on the school district income of individuals for current expenses.

Franklin Twp.: 1-mill continuing levy for construction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads, bridges, sidewalks, walkways, trails, bicycle pathways, or for acquiring ownership for land necessary for improvements. It would cost $35 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Village of Harveysburg: 3-mill, 5-year levy for street, road and bridge repair. It would cost $105 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Massie Twp.: 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for Fire Department equipment and expenses. It would cost $17.15 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Salem Twp.: 3.9-mill, 5-year additional levy for Fire Department equipment and expenses. It would cost $137 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Wayne Twp.: 2.45-mill, 5-year renewal levy for Fire Department equipment and expenses. It would cost $45 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

COUNTY COMMISSION

Democrat

Ian Logan, Mason

Libertarian

Katherine Bowles, Lebanon

Republican

Tom Grossmann, Mason - Incumbent

Mark Messer, Lebanon

COUNTY AUDITOR

Republican

Matt Nolan, Lebanon - Incumbent

JUDGE of the COURT of COMMON PLEAS (GENERAL DIVISION)

Republican

Carrie Ann Heisele, Springboro

Gary A. Loxley, On File - Incumbent

JUDGE of the COURT of COMMON PLEAS (PROBATE & JUVENILE DIVISION)

Republican

Joseph W. Kirby, On File - Incumbent