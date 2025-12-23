Ed Wade honored for 48 years as Clearcreek Twp. trustee

“We would not be where we are as a community if not for Ed Wade,” said Trustee Jason Gabbard, who has served with Wade for 14 years. “There’s a term in sports they use, the term goat. The greatest of all time. And it’s, that’s what he is. He is the definition of Clearcreek Twp. There’s never going to be another one like him.”

Wade, 76, became a trustee in 1977.

“My dad was on the school board back then and public service was just part of what our family did, so I just decided to run,” he said.

Now, 48 years later, his 12th term expires at the end of the year. In his honor, the township building was renamed the G. Edward Wade Clearcreek Township Government Center to mark his nearly half century of service and leadership.

He also was presented with an American flag flown over the Ohio Statehouse in his honor.

Over the last nearly half century, Wade would have had to attend nearly 1,200 trustee meetings in addition to thousands of chamber meetings, civic events, golf outings, parades and memorials, said Trustee Steve Muterspaw.

“You’ve done this for 48 years and, you know, if you get elected you could be called a politician, could be called an elected official. But you’re neither one of those. You’re a public servant,” he said to Wade.

On behalf of the Warren County commissioners, Commissioner Shannon Jones presented a proclamation to Wade.

“When I first met Ed, I was just really struck about his commitment, not just to the community at large, but to his commitment to developing youth. He really understood and made an impression upon me how important it is to invest in our youth. And I’ve come to learn, of course, that that is a longtime tradition in your family, and this county is so much better for your leadership,” she said.

Wade said his departure is “kind of bittersweet.” He will miss the camaraderie with the trustees and township staff, will miss dealing with issues and knowing firsthand what is happening with the township departments.

The longtime insurance agent is the father of two daughters and a grandfather of five. He lost his seat in the November election to political newcomer Todd Holtrey, a longtime Springboro Schools teacher and popular former basketball coach and athletic director.