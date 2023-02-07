Dunbar High School basketball player dies

Dunbar High School sophomore Daveontae Williams, a member of the school’s boys varsity basketball team, has died, according to Dayton Public Schools.
“The Dayton Public School District is saddened by the death of Dunbar student Daveontae Williams,” said district Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to all family and friends. A crisis team is present at the school and is offering grief counseling for any students or staff who need extra support during this difficult time.”
A cause of death has not been publicly announced.
The district said tonight’s Dunbar basketball game — the regular-season finale scheduled on the road at 7:30 p.m. against Urbana High School — was expected to continue as of Tuesday morning.
Williams, a sophomore, played in 15 of Dunbar’s 21 varsity games this season, including both games this past weekend. He was averaging 4 points and 1 rebound per game for the 15-6 Wolverines.
