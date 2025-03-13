Dragons baseball team sold, will stay in Dayton, keep Reds affiliation

The Dragons existing front office staff, led by President Robert Murphy, will continue to operate the club.

“We’re proud to join Diamond Baseball Holdings and begin an exciting new era of Dragons baseball,” Murphy said. “They have a long track record for preserving the unique character of each club while fostering positive change in local communities. DBH understands how much this team means to Dayton, and we look forward to working with them to elevate the experience at Day Air Ballpark even further.”

Palisades Arcadia Baseball owned the Dayton Dragons for the past 10 years. The Dragons are known for having sold out each of their 1,573 home games at Day Air Ballpark in their 24 seasons of existence — the longest sellout streak in North American pro sports history.

The Dragons open their 2025 season on the road April 4, before returning for their home opener April 8.