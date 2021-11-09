Don’t miss longest partial lunar eclipse of century

The partial eclipse next week is expected to last three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds ― longer than any other between 2001 and 2100, NASA predicted.
The partial lunar eclipse of November’s frost moon will happen during the early morning hours Nov. 19 during the week before Thanksgiving.
The partial lunar eclipse — when the moon slips behind Earth’s shadow — will reach its peak at 4:02 a.m. It starts at 2:18 a.m. and ends at 5:47 a.m. for the East Coast, according to NASA.
“Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse,” NASA said.
This includes a huge swath of the globe: North and South America, Australia and parts of Europe and Asia.
It is the second lunar eclipse of the year. The other was a total lunar eclipse in May.
There will be two total lunar eclipses in 2022, on May 15 and Nov. 8.
There will be a total solar eclipse on Dec. 4, but only those in Antarctica will be able to see it.
However, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in parts of southern Africa and the southeasternmost parts of Australia and Tasmania according to EarthSky.
