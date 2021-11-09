Don’t miss longest partial lunar eclipse of century

It is the second lunar eclipse of the year. The other was a total lunar eclipse in May.

There will be two total lunar eclipses in 2022, on May 15 and Nov. 8.

There will be a total solar eclipse on Dec. 4, but only those in Antarctica will be able to see it.

However, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in parts of southern Africa and the southeasternmost parts of Australia and Tasmania according to EarthSky.