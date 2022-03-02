Donating to Ukraine? Watch out for charity scams

“Unfortunately, scammers love to use times of tragedy and unrest to take advantage of kind-hearted people, said Melanie Duquesnel, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. “We know that everyone wants to help as much and as quickly as they can, but it is so important to take a pause and do your research, so that you do not fall victim to a scam.”

Here are some tips from the BBB to keep in mind while donating to Ukraine: