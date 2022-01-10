CBC: Donors get a chance to win tickets to Bengals playoff game

Everyone who registers to donate blood Tuesday through Friday through the Community Blood Center will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win two free tickets to the Saturday playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
The Bengals are in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs and will play the Las Vegas Raiders. The game starts at 4:30 p.m.
Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Everyone who registers to donate also will receive the special edition “Counting on You in 2022′ long-sleeve T-shirt.
The winner of the tickets will be announced and notified Friday.
January is Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month, which comes as the regional blood supply remains burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice this year, and is asking type O, A negative and B negative donors to consider making an automated double red cell donation.
