Documentary by Dave Chappelle, ‘American Factory’ directors to close 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

“Premiering our film at Tribeca and closing out the festival at Radio City Music Hall is a big honor,” Chappelle said in a statement. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to.”

“We’re huge fans of Dave’s ability to make us laugh and this poignant story provides us with another look at his unique talent to bring people together,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and the festival’s co-founder and CEO.

“Dave is our neighbor. We see him in the grocery store, and on the street. When Dave came to us with the idea, we were immediately struck by the challenge to tell the story of our part of the world during the pandemic and the national reckoning on racial injustice,” added Reichert in a statement to Realscreen. “This was a historic moment and we really wanted to chronicle this place and this time, it just felt right.”

“We are very honored and excited to be part of this reopening of New York City and honored to be working with Dave,” Bognar said in an interview last week.

