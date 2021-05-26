Documentary by Dave Chappelle, ‘American Factory’ directors to close 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

A documentary about Dave Chappelle’s 2020 comedy specials in Yellow Springs and tying in the Black Lives Matters protests in the region last summer will premiere this month in New York.
The still-untitled documentary is being co-produced by Chappelle’s Pilot Boy Productions and Yellow Springs filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, whose documentary “American Factory” won an Oscar in 2020.
The new documentary will premiere at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall June 19 as the final film aired as part of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.
The film chronicles Chappelle through the lens of his socially-distanced outdoor concerts last year. It spotlights his perspectives on the murder of George Floyd as well as the coronavirus shutdowns. The narrative also reportedly explores the Black Lives Matter movement and its momentum among the youth of Yellow Springs.
Fittingly, this news coincides with the return of Dave Chappelle & Friends this week and next week at Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.
“Premiering our film at Tribeca and closing out the festival at Radio City Music Hall is a big honor,” Chappelle said in a statement. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to.”
“We’re huge fans of Dave’s ability to make us laugh and this poignant story provides us with another look at his unique talent to bring people together,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and the festival’s co-founder and CEO.
“Dave is our neighbor. We see him in the grocery store, and on the street. When Dave came to us with the idea, we were immediately struck by the challenge to tell the story of our part of the world during the pandemic and the national reckoning on racial injustice,” added Reichert in a statement to Realscreen. “This was a historic moment and we really wanted to chronicle this place and this time, it just felt right.”
“We are very honored and excited to be part of this reopening of New York City and honored to be working with Dave,” Bognar said in an interview last week.
