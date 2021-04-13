X

Did you get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Here’s what to look for.

FILE — In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

By Kristen Spicker
Vaccine paused after 6 out 6.8 million people report blood clots

The CDC and FDA recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after six people reported a severe and rare type of blood clot after receiving the vaccine. As of Monday, more than 6.8 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S.

Anyone who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and developed the following within three weeks should contact their health provider:

  • Severe headache
  • Abdominal pain
  • Leg pain
  • Shortness of breath

Health care providers should report any adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” read a joint statement from the FDA and CDC. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”

Out of the 6.8 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, six women reported a blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis after receiving the vaccine. All six women were between the ages of 18 and 48 and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after they were vaccinated.

