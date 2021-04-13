Did you get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Here’s what to look for.

The CDC and FDA recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after six people reported a severe and rare type of blood clot after receiving the vaccine. As of Monday, more than 6.8 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S.
Anyone who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and developed the following within three weeks should contact their health provider:
- Severe headache
- Abdominal pain
- Leg pain
- Shortness of breath
Health care providers should report any adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” read a joint statement from the FDA and CDC. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”
Out of the 6.8 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, six women reported a blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis after receiving the vaccine. All six women were between the ages of 18 and 48 and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after they were vaccinated.