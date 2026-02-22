Did you feel the Highland County earthquake reported today?

An earthquake was reported in Highland County early this morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude of 2.5 and a depth of 6.4 kilometers around 5:50 a.m.
The earthquake was located in Hillsboro.
A minor earthquake was recorded back in August of 2025 in northwest Springboro near Pennyroyal and Clearcreek Franklin roads with a magnitude of 2.46.
USGS did not report any damage.
In Other News
1
Wright State commits $6M to expand nursing education facilities
2
Family of Ashley Flynn releases statement, requests privacy
3
Letters to the editors: Nurses deserve support; banning kratom
4
Ohio, DOJ sue health network for limitations on insurers
5
Service for Ashley Flynn now private at request of family
About the Author