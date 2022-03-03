Hamburger icon
DeWine’s executive order bans state investment, purchasing that aids Russia

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting state investment or purchasing activity that aids Russia, which has launched a war against Ukraine.

All state agencies, boards and commissions, state educational institutions and pension funds, to the extent practical, must divest any investment in and terminate contracts with a Russian institution or company.

All state agency procurement officers have specific standard contract language that prohibits the purchase of services from or investments in Russian institutions or companies and that all quotations, statements of work and other proposals for services affirm they are in compliance with this order. Thisis in addition to a 2019 executive order that prohibits the purchase of offshore services by the state of Ohio.

