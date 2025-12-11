DeWine withholding Ramaswamy endorsement, wants more discussion first

Term-limited GOP Gov. says he’ll eventually endorse ‘the Republican nominee’
Gov. Mike DeWine (right) speaks during a news conference on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the Dayton City Commission Office. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Gov. Mike DeWine (right) speaks during a news conference on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the Dayton City Commission Office. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held firm Thursday that he will eventually endorse the GOP’s official nominee to replace him as governor, but the term-limited Republican was still cagey about his overall thoughts on party-endorsed candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

DeWine’s comments came in an on-the-record portion of a press breakfast at the Governor’s Residence just outside Columbus.

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the keynote address in the Ohio Chamber's 2025 Dayton Regional Impact Ohio Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 26, in the Apollo Room in the Student Union at Wright State University. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

He said he’s held discussions with Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur originally from the Cincinnati area who, despite never holding political office, amassed clout starting with a long-shot 2024 presidential bid where he built a reputation as an outspoken outsider.

“I’ve enjoyed those discussions; I hope he has enjoyed them as well,” said DeWine, who is entering the final year of his second and final term as governor. “I hope to have some more discussions about policy with him. I fully expect to endorse the Republican nominee for governor sometime in the future.”

He was asked why he — unlike the Ohio GOP or President Donald Trump — has so far held back on his endorsement in the race.

“Look, we’re still having discussions,” he responded. “I want to get a better understanding of his positions, what his vision is, and I would say the discussions have been good. Obviously, I want to talk to him about some of the things that I see, as well.”

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton gives an update on the state's preparedness and education efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, in Cleveland. Acton and six other people who risked their own health and safety to help and protect others during the coronavirus pandemic will receive special Profile in Courage awards next month, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Credit: Tony Dejak

icon to expand image

Credit: Tony Dejak

Ramaswamy is expected to face the Democrats’ presumptive nominee Amy Acton, the state’s former health director whose political star rose during her time advising DeWine on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Acton stepped out of the limelight during the pandemic after being targeted due to her reputation as the chief architect of Ohio’s restrictions on businesses.

DeWine told reporters Thursday that such a reputation was undue.

“I’ve consistently said … the decisions about what to do were mine," DeWine said. “The buck stops with the governor. You’re never gonna hear me say, ‘Oh, I made that decision, but…’ No. The buck stops with me; I made the decisions.”

ExploreActon far behind Ramaswamy in governor race funding despite record haul

When he was asked if he felt Acton had given him good advice during the pandemic, DeWine said his decisions weren’t based solely on the advice of Acton; he also considered the perspectives of national experts.

“I’m relying on a number of different people. I’m taking all that in, and I make the ultimate decision,” he said.

When asked if she’d be a good governor, DeWine deflected. “I said I’m going to endorse the Republican nominee,” he said.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.

In Other News
1
Defense bill with record $901B in military spending advances with new...
2
$12B farm aid package seen as a stop-gap by Ohio farm leaders
3
Local eye doctor sees the benefits of in-house vision plans
4
Man in high-speed chase in car stolen from Franklin gets 3 years
5
DeWine announces millions in grants to support local families...

About the Author

Follow Avery Kreemer on twitter

Based in Ohio's capitol, Avery is focused on using local angles to bring relevant and straightforward statewide news to our readers. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.