DeWine urges Trump to establish space command HQ in Dayton region

Ohio’s application to bring the U.S. Space Command to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has met the Pentagon’s screening criteria and has moved forward to the evaluation phase, the U.S. Air Force told the Dayton Development Coalition.

It’s a key step in the region’s quest to persuade Pentagon decision-makers to move the headquarters of Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colo., to Wright-Patterson.

At stake are up to 1,400 personnel and jobs possibly shifting to Ohio, as well as an associated number of contractors and allied businesses.

In June, DeWine endorsed Wright-Patterson and Dayton’s overall bid for the headquarters.

DeWine said in his letter that he is committed to having the state of Ohio be a key partner in the national aerospace mission and a leader in the nation’s next “aerospace age.”

The headquarters location is expected to be announced early next year.

This report contains information from Business Writer Thomas Gnau.