WATCH: DeWine delivers 2023 State of State address

This cabinet-level statewide agency would combine functions from several state departments.

“For Ohio to be the best state in the nation to raise a family, we need to do whatever we can to support families,” DeWine said.

DeWine said his budget requests a repeal of state sales tax on critical infant supplies, a $2,500 per child state tax deduction, to make it easier to adopt children in Ohio, even through private agencies, by extending health care coverage, to increase budgets for child welfare agencies, to provide funding for schools, even private schools, who want a school resource officer, and the expansion of the EdChoice scholarship program.

DeWine’s budget also is providing funding for career technology programs and will provide need-based aid for students attending community colleges and regional universities in the form of $6,000 scholarships renewable for each of four years.

Top graduating students will receive a $5,000 scholarship, renewable for four years, by attending a college or university in Ohio.

“We want our children to grow, to learn, to live and ultimately work right here in the state of Ohio. We know the changes we announced to day will help do that,” DeWine said.

It’s more important than ever for Ohio children to stay in Ohio to fill the job growth in the state.

“We are on the roll.”

It’s important to capture jobs across the state to make sites ready for companies.

“We want all regions of the state to participate in Ohio’s economic revival, and for all Ohioans everyone the state to benefit from it.,” he said.

The $2.5 billion investment is to prepare the infrastructure for development of sites in all parts of the state.

Mental health has been something many would not want to talk about because of the stigma.

“My fellow Ohioans, that time is over,” he said. “Each one of us knows someone who’s struggling.”

No Ohioan will be able to live meaningful and purposeful lives with untreated mental health issues in the background.

There has never been an adequate community system of mental health care.

The budget calls for building a community care system focused on prevention, with improved crisis care.

Too many Ohioans lack adequate housing, the governor said.

He proposed a holistic approach to encourage building of low-income housing, make it easier for residents to buy homes.

The majority of nursing homes provide excellent care, but there are nursing home horror stories from across the state, often from preventable issues such as poor infection control, medication mixups or even elder abuse.

The budget is providing funding for law enforcement body-worn cameras and training.

“Training makes a difference, and we must invest in it,” DeWine said.

Funding also allows for next generation 911 systems in every Ohio community.

“The next generation 911 system routes calls directly to local dispatchers and uses your phone’s gps to give your location to dispatchers,” he said.