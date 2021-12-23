DeWine signs bill that could close remaining area abortion clinics

The bill’s purpose is to stigmatize essential health care, criminalize doctors and eliminate abortion access, said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio’s VP of government affairs.

“The law that S.B. 157 purports to create already exists in our state,” Blauvelt-Copelin said. “But a last-minute targeted restriction on abortion providers (TRAP law), that would allow the department of health to revoke ambulatory surgical licenses, shutting down health centers and fully eliminating abortion access in Southwest Ohio.”

The new law expands the first-degree felony definition of “abortion manslaughter” to include failing to try to keep an infant born after an attempted abortion alive, such as by transferring an infant to a hospital. It creates a third-degree felony for failing to file a monthly “child survival form” for any fetus delivered alive after an abortion attempt.

Existing law already recognizes the personhood of anyone born at any stage.

However, Huffman said in a statement about the legislation passing that supporters believe this recognition alone is insufficient protection.

When S.B. 157 was signed, Huffman stated “Every child deserves to be treated with compassion and dignity, no matter what the circumstances of his or her birth. We are glad that Ohio law will recognize this and protect children born alive after a failed abortion.”