DeWine orders flags be lowered in honor of Colorado mass shooting victims

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.
All U.S. and Ohio flags should be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday.
On Monday, a 21-year-old gunman opened fire in a Colorado grocery store, killing 10 people, including a police officer, according to the Associated Press.
The victims were identified as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Eric Talley, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65.
The shooting came nearly a week after a mass shooting at three massage parlors left eight people dead in the Atlanta area.