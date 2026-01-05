DeWine: Ohio’s subsidized child care program can last 8 weeks amid federal funding freeze

The Trump administration followed up its decision to freeze funds with a requirement that states prove good stewardship of the funds before receiving further payments.

“Certainly, we know that we need the federal funds to maintain the program as-is,” said Ohio Department of Children and Youth Director Kara Wente, who joined the governor for the press conference. “We are going to work closely with our federal partners to ensure they have the information from us that they need to feel confident.”

As of Monday, the Trump administration had not yet clearly defined what it’s looking for, nor had it provided Ohio with a time frame for when it intended to clear states for further payments, DeWine told this outlet Monday.

Still, DeWine said he has “every confidence” that the Trump Administration would “be satisfied with what we’re doing” and that the state would get funds before its eight-week window closed.

The only direct communication the state has received from the Trump administration came in an email exchange, which Wente described as an effort to outline the anti-fraud measures Ohio currently has in place, like an attendance-based payment system backed up by child-specific identification codes rather than an enrollment-based payment system.

“We got an email back that said, ‘Thank you for providing this information, we appreciate your diligence in safeguarding taxpayer dollars,’” Wente explained. “So, yes, we have been in communication, we shared our information (with) a high-ranking official at the Administration for Children and Families.”

DeWine said 100,000 children use Ohio’s subsidized child care program on a daily basis, and there are 5,200 facilities providing subsidized child care.

