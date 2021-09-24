DeWine: Eligible Ohioans will be able to receive 3rd dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine

“We have been closely following the discussions and developments on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. The experts have stressed that those at risk for the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 should be eligible for booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” DeWine stated in a release.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday amended the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to allow for a single booster dose administered to specific groups at least six months after completion of the first two doses. Advisers to the CDC said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.