DeWine: Education services will continue in Ohio despite court order

A court order has blocked the creation of the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, which was intended to go into effect at midnight, complicating services like payments for busing and approving school vouchers for families to attend private schools.

But Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said many of the services currently provided by the Ohio Department of Education which, under the most recent budget, were expected to move to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, will continue.

“We have good people in the department,” DeWine said. “We ask them to come to work tomorrow. And let’s move the state forward.”

DeWine said he won’t appoint a new director or deputy director of the new department.

The court order was in response to a lawsuit filed in September from seven members of the Ohio State Board of Education, which oversees the Ohio Department of Education. The seven members said moving many of the oversight powers of the state school board to the governor’s office violated the Ohio constitution.

DeWine said the governor’s office is interpreting the court’s order not to create a new department as to take no action toward the Department of Education and Workforce. But he said ODEW will be created at midnight, no matter what a judge says, because of the way the budget was written.

“In law, the Ohio Department of Education no longer exists,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who joined DeWine during a press conference on Monday night. “The Department of Education and Workforce exists.”

DeWine said the state would make sure that checks to employees continue to go out. Chris Woolard has been appointed the interim superintendent of public instruction.

DeWine said the state will continue to move forward, while being respectful of the judge and the court orders.

“We had to try to make some common sense decisions, comply with the specific things that the court told us to do,” DeWine said. “But it left a whole bunch of other areas unanswered, and we have to fill this vacuum. I intend to fill this vacuum.”

But both DeWine and Husted noted that the state still does not have a permanent superintendent of public instruction, a talking point that many members of the statehouse have pointed to as an argument for moving many of the powers of the state school board.

The state has been without a permanent state superintendent since former state superintendent Paolo DeMaria left in September 2021. In May 2022, the state hired Steve Dackin as the state superintendent, but he resigned after only a few weeks on the job after controversy about how he was hired, with accusations of ethics violations.

Stephanie Siddens served as interim superintendent after DeMaria left and returned to the role after Dackin left. She has since left the department for a position with Upper Arlington schools.