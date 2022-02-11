DeWine bets Cincinnati favorites in Super Bowl wager with California governor

Gov. Mike DeWine is anticipating a selection of California’s “world class agricultural offerings” along with the first Bengals Super Bowl win.
DeWine announced Friday that he and California Gov. Gavin Newsom placed a friendly wager on the outcome of Super Bowl LVI featuring the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
“Fran and I are so excited by the Bengals’ thrilling playoff run and Super Bowl appearance,” said DeWine. “This friendly bet highlights some of Cincinnati’s most iconic foods and restaurants that everyone across Ohio and across the U.S.A. should know about and enjoy!”
DeWine proclaimed Super Bowl Sunday as Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio and has predicted a Bengals win.
In his wager with Newsom, DeWine bet an assortment of Cincinnati food favorites, including: Steaks and seasoning from Jeff Ruby’s, ribs from the Montgomery Inn, goetta and bratwurst from Queen City Sausage, potato chips from Grippo’s and chocolates from Maverick Chocolate Company.
First lady Fran DeWine also will send her Bengals buckeye brownies if the wager is paid out.
Fran’s Bengals Buckeye Brownies
Buckeye Filling
- 1 stick butter, softened
- 1 cup smooth peanut butter
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- orange gel food coloring, optional
Mix together in mixer. Chill. Ross into ¾-inch balls and chill.
Brownie
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 large eggs
- 2 boxes fudge brownie mix (family size 19.5 ounces)
- melted chocolate for stripes
Mix the melted butter and cream cheese in the mixer. Add eggs and mix well. Then add brownie mix and mix until just combined and the dough is sticky. Chill.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Form the mixture into about 1¼ inch balls. I use a cookie scoop. Put on a greased cookie sheet, about 24 per sheet. No need to flatten them. Bake the brownie dough about 9-11 minutes (don’t over-bake). As soon as the brownies come out of the oven, press a cold peanut butter ball into the center of each cookie. Let the cookies cool for about 5 minutes and transfer to rack to cool. Drizzle with melted chocolate to make stripes. Serve or wrap individually. Makes about 6 dozen.
