DeWine announces millions in grants to support local families, workforce

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week how millions in federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds will be spent on programs aiming to assist families and children and boost workforce development.
The Republican governor announced 16 appropriations that will impact southwest Ohio counties, with each appropriation occurring in both FY2026 and FY2027. They include:
- Up to $100,000 to assist Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County in providing mentorship programs to eligible children in Butler County.
- Up to $190,000 to assist Brigid’s Path in providing newborn recovery services as well as education, support, and resources to their families in Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties, among others.
- Up to $100,000 to assist Citilookout Counseling and Trauma Recovery Center in providing counseling and group support for eligible individuals who have experienced trauma in Clark, Champaign, and Madison counties.
- Up to $490,000 to assist Elizabeth’s New Life Center, Inc. in providing pregnancy care to eligible mothers in Butler, Clark, Clermont, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Shelby and Warren counties, among others.
- Up to $275,000 to assist Emerge Recovery and Trades Initiative in providing support services, such as workforce training, personal development, housing assistance, and transportation, to eligible men in Greene, Montgomery, Clinton, Clark, Miami, Warren, Butler and Darke counties, among others.
- Up to $190,000 to assist Family Promise of Greene County in providing housing support to eligible families in Greene County.
- Up to $190,000 to assist Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley in providing mentorship and personal development training to youth in Montgomery and Greene counties
- Up to $390,000 to assist Marion Goodwill Industries, Inc. in providing workforce development training to eligible children in Butler and Clermont counties, among others.
- Up to $190,000 to assist Miami Valley Urban League in providing workforce development training to eligible families in Montgomery County.
- Up to $500,000 to assist Ohio Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs in providing workforce development services to eligible youth in Butler and Montgomery counties, among others.
- Up to $100,000 to assist Ohio Council of Churches in providing family support services, workforce development, temporary housing assistance, and food assistance to eligible families in Montgomery County, among others across the state.
- Up to $400,000 to assist Omega Community Development Corporation in providing after-school and summer enrichment programs, family coaching, workforce development, and crisis stabilization to eligible families in Montgomery County.
- Up to $190,000 to assist Pregnancy Resource Clinic of Clark County in providing support to eligible mothers in Clark, Champaign, Greene and Montgomery counties.
- Up to $190,000 to assist Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton in providing eligible services to families in Butler, Clark, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery and Shelby counties.
- Up to $50,000 to assist The Foodbank Inc. in providing eligible recovery services to women in Montgomery County.
- Up to $500,000 to assist Moms2B - Wright State University in providing maternal support services to eligible women in Montgomery County.
