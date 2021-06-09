Despite rain, Kroger launches historic first commercial drone flight

Kroger has not done this anywhere else, Grob said.

For the time being, there is no charge for delivery via drones. The Kroger drone delivery order web site, https://www.kroger.com/dronedelivery, was not live and accepting orders at this writing, but Grob said the intention was to take orders from customers living within a mile of the Kroger Marketplace store at 1095 S. Main St. “very soon.”

“For the pilot (program), we’re going to have three live (drones) at a time,” Grob said Wednesday. “But if you think about it, at scale, we should be able to serve as many customer orders that are coming in, within that immediate time slot, right now within a mile of the store, and we hope to expand that going forward.”

Today, flights will carry curated, pre-packaged orders weighing five to 10 pounds, but probably weighing closer to five pounds, he said. The area of flight is prescribed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“We’ll be able to expand that radius as we grow and get more flight hours,” Grob said.

The drones are flying beyond the line of a pilot’s visual line of sight, with the pilot assisting and operating the drones mostly during take-offs and landings.

The inaugural flight was not conducted around TELEGRID’s New Jersey headquarters or Kroger’s Cincinnati headquarters. There are good reasons for that, participants said.

Beyond-visual-line-of-sight control of drones — sometimes called “BVLOS” ―is not new to the Dayton area. In the spring of 2019, the FAA granted Air Force Research Laboratory a certificate of authorization to test defense-related drone technology without reliance on a visual observer or chase aircraft in and around Springfield.

“It’s in the backyard of Kroger,” Grob said. “It’s in the backyard of the birthplace of aviation. It’s a really, really awesome story to bring it here to this community, and all the conditions are right — population density, geography, topography, all those kinds of things.”