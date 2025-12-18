Despite prior shutdown report, Dayton Mall Macy’s to stay open

However, that information “does not reflect a company decision or official Macy’s communication,” a Macy’s spokesperson told this news outlet this week.

“We continue to welcome and serve our customers in the area, however they choose to shop — whether in-store, online or on the Macy’s app,” the spokesperson said.

Macy’s has no new announcements regarding its Dayton Mall location, according to the spokesperson.

Dayton Mall opened in 1970.

The 263,566-square-foot property Macy’s occupies had been listed for sale in late April on retail and commercial property sales website LoopNet. It was valued at a little more than $1.4 million.

The listing is no longer on the site and the building and its acreage remain the property of Macy’s.

Macy’s Retail Holdings, Inc. has owned the property since purchasing it acquiring it from Lazarus Real Estate II, Inc. in August 2012. Before Macy’s moved in, the building housed Lazarus and Rike’s.

Macy’s announced in February 2024 that it would shutter 150 Macy’s stores across the country as part of a plan to restructure the company around 350 “go-forward” locations.

A Macy’s at Fairfield Commons closed in March. It was one of 66 sites that the department store chain announced closures for in January.

Macy’s operates 18 stores in Ohio, including two in Columbus and four in Cincinnati, according to its website.

This month, Macy’s reported a surprise third‑quarter profit and its strongest comparable sales in more than three years, driven by an overhaul that’s resonating with shoppers. Sales rose 3.2% for the quarter ended Nov. 1, after a 1.9% gain in the second quarter, including results from licensed businesses like cosmetics.

In late October, Augusta, Georgia-based Hull Property Group spent $37 million for four parcels, including the 1.4-million-square-foot mall at 2700 Ohio 725.

With new mall ownership and renewed interest, Miami Twp. and Miamisburg are gathering community input through surveys and events to update the Dayton Mall area plan to turn it into a walkable, mixed‑use town center.

The goal of the plan is to guide future development, add housing and retail, improve pedestrian access and revitalize the district for long‑term growth.

Reporting by the Associated Press was included in this report.