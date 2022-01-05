Democratic governor candidates pick running mates

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, whose term as mayor of Dayton just ended, announced Cuyahoga County Council Vice President Cheryl Stephens as her running mate Wednesday morning.
Whaley’s pick for lieutenant governor was elected to Cuyahoga County Council in 2018, and previously served as mayor of Cleveland Heights.
Stephens has focused on economic development and services for veterans, seniors and families, according to her official biography. She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Dayton.
Stephens is the Chief Executive Officer of the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation and previously was Director of Acquisition, Disposition and Development at the Cuyahoga County Land Bank for eight years. She also served in several other development positions.
John Cranley, former mayor of Cincinnati, also announced his choice for running mate Wednesday morning: state Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo.
They are running against at least three Republican opponents, including incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine. The major parties’ respective standard-bearers will be determined in the May 3 partisan primary.
About the Author