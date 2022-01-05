Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Democratic governor candidates pick running mates

The Ohio Statehouse.
caption arrowCaption
The Ohio Statehouse.

Local News
By Jim Gaines, Staff Writer
Updated 1 minute ago

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, whose term as mayor of Dayton just ended, announced Cuyahoga County Council Vice President Cheryl Stephens as her running mate Wednesday morning.

Whaley’s pick for lieutenant governor was elected to Cuyahoga County Council in 2018, and previously served as mayor of Cleveland Heights.

Stephens has focused on economic development and services for veterans, seniors and families, according to her official biography. She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Dayton.

Stephens is the Chief Executive Officer of the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation and previously was Director of Acquisition, Disposition and Development at the Cuyahoga County Land Bank for eight years. She also served in several other development positions.

John Cranley, former mayor of Cincinnati, also announced his choice for running mate Wednesday morning: state Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo.

They are running against at least three Republican opponents, including incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine. The major parties’ respective standard-bearers will be determined in the May 3 partisan primary.

In Other News
1
Franklin police K-9 to take final ride
2
Developer proposing 373-home subdivision in Warren County
3
Lawsuit challenges Ohio’s private school voucher system
4
Job fair: Fuyao has hundreds of openings at Moraine plant
5
Keller may seek lieutenant governor seat

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top