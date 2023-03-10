X
Dark Mode Toggle

Death of infant involved in 2022 kidnapping ruled ‘unexplained’

Local News
By
44 minutes ago

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of one of the two infant boys kidnapped in December as sudden unexplained infant death that involved a “unsafe sleep environment.”

Ky’air Thomas died late on Jan. 28, after the baby’s mother said the 6-month-old suffered a seizure. Emergency crews were called and found the baby unresponsive. They took him to Natonwide Children’s Hospital, where he died, according to Columbus police.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: One of Columbus twin boys involved in December kidnapping dies

An autopsy report found no evidence of foul play, abuse or neglect, the coroner’s office said.

The baby, after feeding, had been placed face down on an adult bed with excess bedding and pillows and left unsupervised, but the coroner’s office could not determine whether this played a part in the child’s death.

Ky’air and his brother, Kasan, were kidnapped Dec. 19, 2022, when their mother went inside a pizza parlor to pick up a DoorDash order and left the car running.

Nearly seven hours later, a passenger at the Dayton International Airport found Ky’air in a car seat outside in the economy parking lot during frigid weather.

ExploreRELATED: ‘Definitely going to be a good Christmas:’ Family of kidnapped Columbus baby thanks community

Kason was found in Dec. 22 in the back of the stolen Honda Accord with no heat in Indianapolis hours after the suspect, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was arrested.

ExploreRELATED: Columbus woman charged federally in kidnapping of twin infant boys

A federal grand jury indicted Jackson on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.

In Other News
1
Kettering schools treasurer leaving district for Warren County ESC job
2
Daylight saving time begins this weekend: What is happening with the...
3
City: May never know cause of fire where 5 died; Man says he escaped...
4
Ohio reports fewer than 10,000 COVID cases for 8th straight week
5
Ohio’s Airstream teams up with Porsche design team

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top