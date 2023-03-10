Death of infant involved in 2022 kidnapping ruled ‘unexplained’

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of one of the two infant boys kidnapped in December as sudden unexplained infant death that involved a “unsafe sleep environment.”
Ky’air Thomas died late on Jan. 28, after the baby’s mother said the 6-month-old suffered a seizure. Emergency crews were called and found the baby unresponsive. They took him to Natonwide Children’s Hospital, where he died, according to Columbus police.
An autopsy report found no evidence of foul play, abuse or neglect, the coroner’s office said.
The baby, after feeding, had been placed face down on an adult bed with excess bedding and pillows and left unsupervised, but the coroner’s office could not determine whether this played a part in the child’s death.
Ky’air and his brother, Kasan, were kidnapped Dec. 19, 2022, when their mother went inside a pizza parlor to pick up a DoorDash order and left the car running.
Nearly seven hours later, a passenger at the Dayton International Airport found Ky’air in a car seat outside in the economy parking lot during frigid weather.
Kason was found in Dec. 22 in the back of the stolen Honda Accord with no heat in Indianapolis hours after the suspect, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was arrested.
A federal grand jury indicted Jackson on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.
About the Author