Dayton not a finalist for US Space Command headquarters

U.S. Space Command was created by President Donald Trump in 2018. While U.S. Space Force headquarters has been – and will remain – in the Pentagon, U.S. Space Command has been temporarily located in Colorado Springs, Colorado until a new location is named.

Competing for the command and its 1,400 good jobs was considered a challenge for Dayton.

“Dayton clearly is an outlier in the competition for the new Space Command headquarters,” John Boyd, owner of Princeton, N.J.-based Boyd Co., a national location consulting firm, told the Dayton Daily News.

The Dayton area boasts impressive intellectual capital, Boy said, but added it probably would not be enough.

“Only four markets in the nation have more science and engineering graduates in the labor market,” Boyd said. “How many executives know that right now? Not enough.”

Among the criteria laid out by the Pentagon in its search for a Space Command headquarters: Communities that are within 25 miles of a military base, within the top 150 most populous “metropolitan statistical areas,” and score at least 50 out of 100 points on the American Association of Retired Persons’ Livability Index, among other criteria.

Dayton has Wright-Patterson and ss of July 2019, the Dayton-Kettering MSA was ranked at 107. And according to the AARP Index, the Dayton area scores a 53.

Boyd expected California and Florida — with the latter state’s “Space Coast” — to emerge as the top contenders for the headquarters.

Advocates for Dayton marketed Wright-Patterson and the Springfield Air National Guard Base, as well as the rapidly growing National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) and the 178th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, and Air Force Research Laboratory, as a reason to bring the Space Command to Dayton.

Elaine Bryant, executive vice president for aerospace and defense for the Dayton Development Coalition, said Dayton was an “underdog” compared to other markets. But that didn’t deter the community from making its case, she said.

“We have everything that it takes,” Bryant said.

Space Force and Space Command are not the same thing. Space Force is the nation’s newest military branch. Space Command is one of 11 unified combatant commands. Space Force will have a role in equipping Space Command for its mission. Space Force is under the Air Force umbrella, a relationship analogous to the relationship between the Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy.

On Wednesday, Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations at U.S. Space Force, confirmed to U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, that a new National Space Intelligence Center will be located at Wright-Patterson AFB.