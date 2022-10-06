journal-news logo
Jet goes off taxiway, briefly closes Dayton International Airport

Local News
By
Updated 8 minutes ago

A regional jet went off a taxiway Wednesday evening at the Dayton International Airport, briefly shutting it down.

Air Wisconsin Flight 3818 to Dayton from Washington, D.C., operating for United Airlines, went off the taxiway sometime after 7 p.m., said Linda Hughes, air service manager for the airport.

The aircraft involved is a Bombardier CRJ200 regional jet, which seats 50 people.

Hughes said there were 45 people aboard, including the flight crew, and that there were no reported injuries.

“It was a blessing that everyone was fine,” she said.

Passengers were loaded onto buses to carry them to the terminal, Hughes said.

In scanner traffic, crews said that there may have been some damage to one of the plane’s wings after it apparently clipped a pole, but Hughes said she couldn’t confirm that report.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the airport and is investigating the incident.

We will update this story with any new information.

