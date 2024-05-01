Dayton Barbecue Company has grand opening at Lebanon’s Hidden Valley Orchards

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Customers can expect brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs and smoked chicken by the half pound. Sides include collard greens, green beans, mac n cheese, brisket mac, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and sweet jalapeno cornbread. Dayton Barbecue Company also has baskets with brisket or pulled pork sandwiches, rib tips or shredded chicken. For dessert, there’ i southern style banana pudding.

Through the last two months, DBC has been hosting a series of soft opening events after operating at the orchard for nearly three months last year.

Evans described the partnership with Hidden Valley Orchards as “a match made in heaven.”

“Everything that I envisioned for Dayton Barbecue Company to be ... this place embodies it. From the way that the building is set up to the vibe and feeling of everything here. This is what Dayton Barbecue Company is all about,” Evans said.

Dayton Barbecue Company at HVO is located in the building that previously housed “The Coop at HVO.” Evans said ice cream has been moved to the main building.

More details

Dayton Barbecue Company is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is online at dytbbqco.com or the vendor’s Instagram or Facebook pages (@daytonbbqco).

To learn more about Hidden Valley Orchards, located at 5474 N. Ohio 48 in Lebanon, visit hiddenvalleyorchards.com or the venue’s Instagram or Facebook pages (@hiddenvalleyorchards).