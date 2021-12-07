journal-news logo
Daily COVID hospitalizations, ICUs hits 21-day high in Ohio

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
30 minutes ago

Daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations reached a 21-day high in Ohio Tuesday.

The state recorded 612 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 71 ICU admissions in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

It’s more than double Ohio’s 21-day average of 269 hospitalizations a day and 25 ICU admissions a day.

Hospitalizations and cases have continued to increase since November and are surpassing the peak reported during Ohio’s fall surge.

There were 4,203 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio Tuesday, including 1,097 in ICUs and 673 on ventilators, according to the state’s health department.

The last time Ohio had more than 4,000 COVID patients in its hospitals was during the state’s winter surge nearly a year ago.

One in five hospital patients and one in three ICU patients have COVID-19, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

COVID inpatients have increased 8% in the past week and 46% in the last three weeks. During that same period, the number of coronavirus patients in Ohio’s ICUs increased 12% and 36% respectively, according to OHA.

Compared to 60 days ago, coronavirus patients are up by 25% in the state’s hospitals and 20% in its ICUs.

Ohio reported 160 COVID deaths Tuesday, bringing its total to 27,011, according to ODH.

Because other states do not regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day a death occurred.

Ohio recorded 7,876 COVID-19 cases in the last day, nearly 3,000 cases more than the 4,922 cases reported on Monday.

The state is averaging 6,178 cases a day in the last 21 days and approximately 7,654 cases a day in the past week.

More than 6.82 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine and 6.21 million residents have finished it as of Tuesday.

Nearly 58.4% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 68.84% of adults and 62.05% of those 5 and older, according to ODH.

More than 53.5% of residents completed the vaccine, including 64.1% of adults and 56.94% of Ohioans 5 and older.

