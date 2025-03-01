Crowd lines road near Tesla center in Dayton area to protest Musk

Hundreds of people lined West Dorothy Lane in Moraine on Saturday, March 1, 2025 to protest near a Tesla Service Center. The protest was aimed at Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and his actions with the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency. BROOKE SPURLOCK/STAFF

MORAINE —A crowd of people lined a busy street near a local Tesla Service Center on Saturday to protest the recent actions of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

It began around 1 p.m. and nearly everyone attending held a sign as they lined the block of West Dorothy Lane where the the service center is located. At the time, the temperature was in the low- to mid-30s with blustery winds.

The protest is part of the #TeslaTakedown movement aimed at Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Protests like this one have been happening across the nation. Tesla has become a rallying point for protestors outraged with how Musk has participated in President Donald Trump’s administration and led efforts to slash government agencies, according to Axios.

The protests are the first showing backlash to Musk’s role. Tesla is his flagship company.

There did not appear to be Musk or Trump supporters in attendance at the protest.

The Dayton Daily News has a reporter at the scene and this article will be updated.

