COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in Ohio but remain low vs. peak

Though the number of ICU patients in both regions has increased recently, it’s at a slower rate than hospitalizations overall.

The 15 COVID patients in southwest Ohio’s ICUs Thursday was a 15% increase from last week and an 88% increase compared to 60 days ago, according to OHA. West central Ohio, which had four ICU patients with the virus, reported a 33% increase in the last week and a 33% increase from 60 days ago.

In the past week the Ohio Department of Health recorded 483 hospitalizations and 32 ICU admissions. The three-week average is 465 hospitalizations and 30 ICU admissions a week.

Explore Public Health releases COVID vaccination schedule for Montgomery County

Since Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 70,372 people hospitalized with COVID in the state who were not fully vaccinated, according to ODH. There have been 4,955 people hospitalized with the virus among the fully vaccinated.

During that same period, there have been 23,943 COVID deaths of people who were not fully vaccinated and 1,286 deaths of people who were vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Nearly 63% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine and 58.46% of residents have completed it. More than 7.36 million people in Ohio have received at least one vaccine dose and 6.83 million have finished the series.

About 3.65 million Ohioans got a booster shot and 629,038 people received a second booster, according to ODH.

Ohio added 17,225 coronavirus cases cases in the last week, according to ODH. The state is averaging 16,518 cases a week over the last three weeks.