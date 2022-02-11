Hamburger icon
COVID deaths in Ohio reach 35,000 across pandemic

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

There have been more than 35,000 deaths of Ohioans linked to the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations and new cases decline behind the January omicron variant surge.

The Ohio Department of Health on Friday added 413 deaths, bringing the total to 35,005. The state reports deaths twice a week.

The ODH reported 3,263 new cases on Friday, bringing the 21-day average to 7,059. There are a total of more than 2.6 million cases in Ohio since the pandemic began.

The state reported 183 new hospitalizations in the last day and 18 new ICU admissions.

Nearly 7.2 million Ohioans have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, which represents 61.53% of the state’s population, including 71.57% of adults, 69.48% of those 12 and older and 65.39% of those 5 and older, the ODH reported Friday.

More than 6.6 million Ohioans have completed the vaccine, which represents 56.75% of Ohio’s population, including 66.32% of adults, 64.32% of those 12 and older and 60.32% of those 5 and older.

As of Friday, more than 3.3 million Ohioans have received booster vaccine doses, including 5,793 in the last day.

