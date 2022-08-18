COVID cases decrease for 3rd straight week in Ohio

For southwest Ohio, which includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties, it’s a 7% decrease in coronavirus patients compared to last week, but a 52% increase from 60 days ago.

West central Ohio, which is made up of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, reported a 27% decrease in inpatients with the virus over the last week and a 36% increase in the past 60 days.

There were 173 coronavirus patients in the state’s ICUs Thursday, with eight in west central Ohio and 36 in southwest Ohio.

It’s a 27% decrease over the last week for west central Ohio, but a 6% increase for southwest Ohio. Compared to 60 days ago, southwest Ohio reported a 57% increase in ICU patients with COVID and west central Ohio reported a 60% increase, according to OHA.

Explore Ohio court rules railroads cannot be penalized for blocked crossings

The state health department reported 36 ICU admissions in the past week, down from 46 recorded in the previous week.

Ohio added 90 COVID deaths in the last week, bringing the state’s total to 39,310, according to ODH.

More than 7.43 million people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 6.89 million have finished it.