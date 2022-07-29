COVID-19 levels remain ‘high’ locally, for most of US

COVID-19 community levels remain elevated locally and in most regions of the U.S., according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Butler, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties again are designated as having a “high” level of COVID transmission.
About 61% of Americans live in counties with “high” community COVID levels, for which the CDC recommends:
- Wearing a mask indoors in public regardless of vaccination status;
- Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines;
- Getting tested if you have symptoms.
Champaign and Clark counties dropped back to “medium” levels after they were bumped to a “high” level the week before.
The designations are based on the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
There have been just more than 39,000 deaths of Ohioans linked to the COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Ohio, with the state on Thursday reporting more than 20,000 new cases a week for the third straight week.
The Ohio Department of Health recorded 29,876 new cases in the past week — a 73% increase from the 17,225 new cases reported June 30.
