COVID-19 levels remain ‘high’ locally, for most of US

The designations are based on the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients.

There have been just more than 39,000 deaths of Ohioans linked to the COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Ohio, with the state on Thursday reporting more than 20,000 new cases a week for the third straight week.

The Ohio Department of Health recorded 29,876 new cases in the past week — a 73% increase from the 17,225 new cases reported June 30.