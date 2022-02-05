COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide continue to decrease

Ohio’s hospitalizations for coronavirus continue to decrease statewide, but the numbers remain relatively high.
Statewide, 3,219 people are currently hospitalized as an inpatient with COVID-19, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard.
One in five patients are hospitalized in intensive care units throughout the Buckeye State. This means 655 patients are hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19, the dashboard also reported.
In Ohio’s West Central region, 417 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus and 67 of them are in the ICU. This region includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.
In Ohio’s southwestern region, 692 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, 157 of them in the ICU. This region includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties.
Ohio’s coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic total 2,608,055, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s key indicator dashboard.
The total amount of coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours went from 4,004 as of Friday to 2,810 as of Saturday.
Throughout the pandemic, there has been a total of 108,954 hospitalizations cases reported.
As of Saturday, 61.42% of Ohioans of all ages have started a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the coronavirus dashboard, including more than 71% of adults.
