Could elks make a comeback in Ohio?

The elk reintroduction study proposes the following within the bill:

-habitat suitability assessment to identify zones based on size, vegetation, forage, shelter and water access for elks, a mapping system of lands to evaluate habitat quality for elks and to determine human proximity to a proposed habitat and what natural and manmade barriers could impact the species (examples: infrastructure and their impact on an elk’s habitat.)

-a review to evaluate potential effects on biodiversity, native vegetation and species interactions if elks are reintroduced: how would soil, forest and water be impacted from elk movement and grazing?

-it would also analyze the risk of crop damage and mitigation strategies and determine compatibility with existing wildlife management zones and deer hunting practices in place.

-a risk analysis for chronic wasting disease, bovine tuberculosis and other transmissible diseases from elks to other species and vice versa: the analysis must include veterinary health screening and quarantine procedures for any translocated elk and would require the division to coordinate its findings with the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

An analysis to identify proper selection of donor states such as elks in (good health, genetic and habitat), the best mode to transport elks, if there is a mortality risk with the elks during transportation or reintroduction, relocation costs and evaluate genetic suitability, appropriate transfer seasons and acclimation procedures overall.

Managing and monitoring long-term population growth and regional carrying capacity (maximum population size and sustainability within an area), must include proposals for management strategies (ex: potential limited hunting seasons) and the analysis also must develop annual monitoring, collar-tracking and public reporting procedures.

A fiscal and economic evaluation for the state through costs and potential investment return in revenue in tourism, license sales and other tax related revenues.

The bill also states the evaluation must include cost estimates for wildlife fencing and protection features, visitor education kiosks and interpretive displays.

In determining cost estimates, the division must explore federal and private funding opportunities, such as the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Fund.

The division may collaborate with state universities, such as the Ohio State University and Shawnee State University, for ecological and tourism impact research.

For both studies, the divisions must hold at least one public meeting to present study goals and collect feedback.

“Prior to the final submission of each study, the divisions must provide for a formal public comment period on the draft report,” the bill states.

ODNR must submit a comprehensive report of the studies to the General Assembly and the governor by Dec. 30, 2028.

Reports state the last living eastern elk was shot on Sept. 1, 1877, in Pennsylvania, with their species declared extinct in 1880 by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Elks can be found in Pennsylvania and Kentucky.