Coronavirus Sunday update: Number of cases continue decreasing

Coronavirus cases continue to mostly decrease throughout Ohio.
There were 360 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s dashboard. The 21-day average of daily coronavirus cases fell to about 1,293 statewide. The state reported 862 new coronavirus cases on Saturday
On Sunday, there were 17 new hospitalizations in Ohio reported. The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 108.
ODH reported 1 new cases Sunday in ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients.
The 21-day average for ICU admissions is 12.
There are 821 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard. There are 154 patients in intensive care units with the coronavirus which means one in 19 patients are hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19.
Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties are found in west central Ohio. There are 64 patients hospitalized who are positive with coronavirus with nine in intensive care units in these regions.
Southwestern Ohio consists of: Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adam where 210 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 38 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.
