Coronavirus: State reports over 6,000 new cases, says today’s data is incomplete

After a delay of several hours, the state reported a total of 6,385 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the state to 318,828 total cases. The Ohio Department of Health’s website stated that the data was incomplete and thousands more reports are under review. The reason for the incomplete data was unclear.
371 hospitalizations were reported, resulting in a total of 23,217 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. Fifty-five more people died of coronavirus today, bringing the total of Ohioans who have died from coronavirus to 5,827, ODH reported.
The state’s 21-day case average is 5,404.
The Montgomery County Board of Health approved a stay-at-home advisory from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17 in light of the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.
Residents are asked to stay at home and limit contact with those outside their household as much as possible during that time period.
A curfew will begin Thursday in Ohio from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the next three weeks, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.
“We believe this will help reduce COVID-19 spread,” he said. “I’m also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others.”