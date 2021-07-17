Coronavirus: State reports just over 480 cases as case average continues to climb

In the past 24 hours, the ODH has reported 28 new hospitalizations, bringing total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 61,156 hospitalizations. Currently, 309 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a 33% increase in hospitalizations in the past week, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. About one in 63 people currently in the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, the ODH reported 26 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total Ohioans killed by the coronavirus to 20,437 people. The 21 day reported death average is seven people a day, the ODH reported.