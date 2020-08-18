Coronavirus: Shortage of pepperoni affecting smaller pizza parlors

Small pizza shops are reporting higher prices and tight supply for their usual pepperoni supply. A pizza shop owner in South Dakota said that pepperoni prices increased from $2.87 per pound to $4.12 per pound. A New York pizza parlor chef Matthew Hyland said prices increased from $4 to $6, Bloomberg reported.

While the price of ground beef has spiked and appeared to be easing, the price for pepperoni remains high, Bloomberg reported. Brandon King, owner of R-Pizza in South Dakota, said he had to change pepperoni brands for the first time in nine years.