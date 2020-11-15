Coronavirus: Over 7,800 new cases, 180 new hospitalizations in Ohio

7,853 new cases of coronavirus were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state of Ohio to 298,096. 189 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state total since the beginning of the pandemic to 22,265. Eight more people have died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
Ohio broke several new case records this week, with over 8,000 cases reported on Friday. The state broke records three times in the past week. Since last Monday, Ohio has reported over 32,000 new cases. The state 21 day case average is 4761 new cases a day.
“We are facing a monumental crisis in Ohio,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday. “...It is up to everyone to slow this virus down. Protect your family and friends. Wear a mask.”
On Thursday the governor countered claims that cases were increasing due to the state expanding testing.
“Our testing has increased but our cases have spiked dramatically—almost four times the amount of our testing increase,” he said.
Southwest Ohio is seeing an “exponential growth” in coronavirus hospitalizations, with numbers doubling every three weeks, said Dr. Rick Lofgren of UC Health.
Lofgren is the leader of Zone 3, which covers southwest Ohio, including Butler, Clark, Champaign, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties. He joined other zone leaders and hospital officials to share how recent spike in coronavirus cases are impacting hospitals across the state.