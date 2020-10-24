Coronavirus: Ohio reports over 2,800 new cases, breaks case record for fourth day straight

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a package of more than $419.5 million in CARES Act fund spending, intended to help fund small businesses, restaurants and bars, hospitals, higher education, arts, nonprofits and low-income Ohioans.

“We know that Ohioans are hurting, and the needs are great. We must do what we can to help them through this crisis,” DeWine said. “Providing financial support to small businesses, the arts, and nonprofits will help them keep the doors open and Ohioans employed. For Ohioans in need, this assistance will help them stay in their homes, which can make all the difference.”