Coronavirus: Ohio reports over 2,800 new cases, breaks case record for fourth day straight

Ohio has once again broken the record for new cases reported in a day with 2,858 cases reported on Saturday, October 24, the Ohio Department of Health reported. This is the fourth day in a row that Ohio has posted a new highest number of cases reported. A total of 22 deaths were reported, bringing the total cases to 195,806 and deaths to 5,206. The average number of new cases for the past 21 day is 1,802.
140 new hospitalizations were reported today, bringing the total hospitalizations in Ohio to 18,006. Intensive care unit admissions rose by 23, bringing the total to 3,705.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a package of more than $419.5 million in CARES Act fund spending, intended to help fund small businesses, restaurants and bars, hospitals, higher education, arts, nonprofits and low-income Ohioans.
“We know that Ohioans are hurting, and the needs are great. We must do what we can to help them through this crisis,” DeWine said. “Providing financial support to small businesses, the arts, and nonprofits will help them keep the doors open and Ohioans employed. For Ohioans in need, this assistance will help them stay in their homes, which can make all the difference.”