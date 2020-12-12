Coronavirus: Ohio reports over 10,000 new cases for fifth day in a row

Today marked the fifth day in a row that the state has reported over 10,000 cases, the Ohio Department of Health reported. 11,252 new cases were reported Saturday. The state reported 267 new hospitalizations and 51 new deaths.
The 21 day case average is now 10,008 new cases a day.
Just over 5,000 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus and one in four patients have tested positive for the virus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Hospitalizations currently sit at 5,076 and 1,167 people are in an intensive care unit, with one in three ICU patients positive for COVID-19. Region 3 and Region 6, which contain the Miami Valley, 1,232 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
A Miami Valley Hospital physician joined Gov. Mike DeWine’s Thursday coronavirus update to help unveil 10 guidelines developed to help Ohioans live safely during the pandemic.
Dr. Roberto Colón, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital and VP of Quality for Premier Health, was one of 10 health care workers across the state who announced the Stay Safe Ohio Protocol.
Each guest shared on of the 10 following points:
- Stay at home
- Wear your mask
- Keep interactions short and stay apart
- Wash your hands
- Work from home
- Celebrate safe; celebrate small
- Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside of your household
- Limit travel
- Keep weddings and funerals safe
- Enjoy safe holiday activities
Colón shared the fifth guideline: work from home.
With the state expected to receive its first batch of the coronavirus vaccine in the next week, DeWine said it’s important that Ohioans continue to follow health guidelines to avoid overwhelming hospitals before the state can start distributing the vaccine.
“These are steps that are sensible steps that we can all follow and will allow us to still live our lives,” he said, “This is about living with this virus and living with it in a safe way.”