Coronavirus: Ohio reports more than 8,000 new cases, case average rises over 6,300

Explore How Miami Valley residents plan to celebrate Thanksgiving amid a pandemic

As Thanksgiving approaches, some Miami Valley residents plan to stay home for Thanksgiving. Others still plan to travel and spend time with others outside of their household.

The majority of area residents (68%) are greatly concerned by recent COVID-19 case trends and over half (57%) will spend Thanksgiving only with people who live with them, according to an online survey conducted by the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News from Nov. 11 through Nov. 16.

The majority of area residents (68%) are greatly concerned by recent COVID-19 case trends and over half (57%) will spend Thanksgiving only with people who live with them, according to an online survey conducted by the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News from Nov. 11 through Nov. 16.