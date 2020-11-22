Coronavirus: Ohio reports more than 8,000 new cases, case average rises over 6,300

A total of 8,133 new coronavirus tests were reported on Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Hospitalizations rose by 205, resulting in a total of 24,423 hospitalizations during the pandemic.
This is the fourth day that Ohio has reported over 7,000 new cases in a day. The 21-day case average currently sits at 6,303 and continues to rise.
A total of 351,419 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Deaths rose by 12, resulting in a total death count of 5,996 people dead from COVID-19.
The state double checks antigen test results before adding them to the data. Previously, workers have been able to keep up with antigen tests and process them with the daily updates. However, on Monday the state began to fall behind due to an increase in antigen tests. On Thursday, DeWine said there were still 12,000 antigen tests that have not been checked.
Based off previous antigen results, most of the 12,000 cases are expected to be confirmed. As a result of the backup, DeWine said the daily case numbers are low, despite remaining about the 7,000 mark the last few days.
As Thanksgiving approaches, some Miami Valley residents plan to stay home for Thanksgiving. Others still plan to travel and spend time with others outside of their household.
The majority of area residents (68%) are greatly concerned by recent COVID-19 case trends and over half (57%) will spend Thanksgiving only with people who live with them, according to an online survey conducted by the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News from Nov. 11 through Nov. 16.
