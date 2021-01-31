Coronavirus: New cases drop below 4,000 for first time in 2021

Hospitalizations are falling slowly, with a current total of 2,441 people hospitalized. In southwest Ohio, 726 people are hospitalized, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Since March, 46,215 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 80 people were hospitalized.

54 people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, ODH reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,175 people have died from coronavirus.