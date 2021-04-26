Coronavirus: Just under 1,400 cases reported, 1,238 people currently hospitalized

The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,396 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,065,702 cases. The current 21 day case average is 1,846 cases per day.
In the past week, the Ohio Hospital Association reported a five percent drop in coronavirus currently hospitalized. As of Monday, 1,238 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio, with 263 hospitalizations in Southwest Ohio. In the past 24 hours, 128 people have been hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 55,813 people, the ODH reported.
Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County is hosting a vaccine clinic this Wednesday and Saturday at the Sinclair College Centerville campus. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available.
In the past 24 hours, 12,350 people have started their vaccine dose in Ohio, bringing the total population with at least one dose to 4,581.652 people, or 39.2% of the population, the ODH reported. A total of 35,371 people have finished their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population of Ohio to 3,547,432 people, or 30.35% of the population.
A total of 1,750 appointments are available over the two days, a release from Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County said. On Wednesday, the clinic will last from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 1,000 appointments are available. On Saturday, the clinic will last from 9 a.m. until noon, the release said.
Greene County Public Health is hosting a vaccine clinic at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church on Monday, May 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic is open to the public and will provide the Moderna vaccine, a release from Greene County Public Health said.