Coronavirus: Just under 1,400 cases reported, 1,238 people currently hospitalized

In the past week, the Ohio Hospital Association reported a five percent drop in coronavirus currently hospitalized. As of Monday, 1,238 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio, with 263 hospitalizations in Southwest Ohio. In the past 24 hours, 128 people have been hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 55,813 people, the ODH reported.

Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County is hosting a vaccine clinic this Wednesday and Saturday at the Sinclair College Centerville campus. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available.