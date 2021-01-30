Coronavirus: Deadline for Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund is tomorrow

Tomorrow is the deadline to apply for the Bar and Restaurant Assistance fund. Bars and restaurants with on-premise liquor permits can apply for an assistance payment of $2,500. The fund is non-competitive.
Governor Mike DeWine has designated $38.7 million of funding received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide payments to bars and restaurants to help them through the financial difficulties experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s website reported. The deadline to apply is January 31.
Restaurant owners who began an application and did not submit it before the deadline have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 to complete the application and resolve any issues. Applications will not be processed until that date.
Applicants must have an OH|ID and must present their liquor permit number and Social Security Number or Federal Employee Identification Number to apply for the fund. The Department of Taxation will confirm all entries, the state website said.
The program, which will begin accepting applications November 2, 2020, will be administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency.